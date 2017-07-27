Jon Hamm-Rosamund Pike Thriller ‘High Wire Act’ Lands at Bleecker Street

Jon Hamm
Bleecker Street has nabbed U.S. distribution rights to “High Wire Act.”

The political thriller stars “Mad Men’s” Jon Hamm as a top diplomat on a dangerous mission in Lebanon. Rosamund Pike, who turned heads with her Oscar-nominated turn in “Gone Girl,” portrays a CIA operative. The film is directed by Brad Anderson (“The Call”) and boasts a script by Tony Gilroy (“Michael Clayton”).

“Brad’s film is the kind of adult thriller a smarthouse audience craves,” said Bleecker Street CEO Andrew Karpen. “It’s tense, personal, and well-crafted right through its final heart-pounding moments.”

The film is produced by Mike Weber of Radar Pictures, Gilroy, and Shivani Rawat and Monica Levinson of ShivHans Pictures. Executive producers are Ted Field and Steve Saeta. The cast includes Dean Norris, Mark Pellegrino, Larry Pine, Shea Whigham, Alon Moni Aboutboul, Idir Chender, and Jonny Coyne.

Bleecker Street is an indie film distributor that launched in 2015. The company has distributed “Trumbo” and “Captain Fantastic,” both of which earned Oscar nominations. Its other credits include “Denial,” “I’ll See You in My Dreams,” and “Eye in the Sky.”

The deal was negotiated between Avy Eschenasy on behalf of Bleecker Street and WME Global on behalf of the filmmakers. Financial terms of the pact were not released.

