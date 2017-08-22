Joker Origin Film in the Works With ‘Hangover’ Director Todd Phillips

The Joker may be getting his own origin tale.

Sources tell Variety that “War Dogs” and “The Hangover” director Todd Phillips is in talks to co-write and direct an untitled movie centered on the origins of the most iconic Batman villain, the Joker.

Martin Scorsese is in talks to have some sort of role on the film, but it’s currently unknown what that role would be.

This yet-to-be announced new banner under DC Comics would give the studio the opportunity to expand the canon with unique story angles that aren’t included in its current cinematic universe.

Scott Silver will join Phillips as a co-writer on the film, which will delve into what it took for the Joker to become to be a mastermind criminal. Sources say the story will take place in the ’80s and have more of the look of a gritty crime drama than comic book movie, which had a lot to do with getting Scorsese’s commitment to the project.

Jared Leto most recently played the Clown Prince of Crime in “Suicide Squad” and is likely to reprise that role in “Suicide Squad 2,” but will not be featured in this film, as Phillips will look to cast someone else.

Best known for his comedies like “The Hangover” franchise, Phillips has been trying to jump into new genres for years. He previously eyed “The Gambler” remake at Paramount that Rupert Wyatt ended up directing. His production company Joint Effort that he co-founded with Bradley Cooper was also intended for him to dip his feet into more genre fair.

