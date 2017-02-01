Johnny Knoxville has come on board to star in and produce a theme park comedy for Paramount, tentatively titled “Action Park.”

The studio has set a March production start in South Africa. Tim Kirkby will direct the script by John Altschuler, Dave Krinsky, and Knoxville, in which Knoxville and his friends have designed and will operate a theme park.

Billy Gerber, Knoxville, and Derek Freda are producing. Knoxville is producing through his Paramount-based Hello Junior production company.

“Action Park” will be the fifth feature film collaboration between Knoxville and Paramount. The most recent was 2013’s “Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa,” which was directed by Jeff Tremaine and starred Knoxville. “Bad Grandpa” grossed more than $150 million worldwide on a $15 million budget.

The first “Jackass” movie debuted in 2002, based on the MTV reality show highlighting dangerous stunts and pranks. The movie grossed $79 million worldwide on a $5 million budget.

“Jackass No. 2” grossed $84 million worldwide in 2006 and 2010’s “Jackass 3-D” took in $171 million worldwide.

Knoxville is repped by CAA and 3 Arts. The news about “Action Park” was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.