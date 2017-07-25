Johnny Depp’s ‘Richard Says Goodbye’ Releases First Look Photo, Rounds Out Cast

Danny Huston, Rosemarie DeWitt, Devon Terrell and Odessa Young have joined Johnny Depp’s comedy-drama “Richard Says Goodbye” with principal photography started on location in Vancouver.

Variety reported on July 20 that “Before I Fall” star Zoey Deutch had been set to co-star with Depp. Wayne Roberts is directing from his own script.

The film follows the story of a world weary college professor — portrayed by Depp — who is given a life-changing diagnosis and decides to throw all pretense and conventions to the wind and live his life as boldly and freely as possible with a biting sense of humor, a reckless streak and a touch of madness.

IM Global and Cirrina Studios are co-financing the film with additional financing from Leeding Media. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones of Automatik Entertainment and IM Global’s President of Production Greg Shapiro are producing the film. Executive producers include IM Global chief Stuart Ford, Miguel Palos of IM Global, Karine Martin, David Lipman and Jim Pesoli of Cirrina Studios, David U. Lee and Steve Squillante of Leeding Media, Rian Cahill of Automatik Entertainment, and Braden Aftergood.

Of the newly-announced cast, Huston can currently be seen in “Wonder Woman.” DeWitt recently appeared in “La La Land,” which stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. Terrell portrayed the young Barack Obama in “Barry.” Young has starred in Sue Brooks’ “Looking for Grace” opposite Radha Mitchell and Richard Roxburgh and “The Daughter” with Geoffrey Rush and Sam Neill.

Huston is repped by WME, Julian Belfrage Associates, and Untitled Entertainment. Dewitt is repped by CAA. Young is repped by CAA, Echo Lake Entertainment and Shanahan Management. Terrell is repped by CAA and Independent Management Company.

IM Global is also handling international sales with CAA repping domestic rights.

See the first look photo below: