Johnny Depp Surprises Guests Aboard Disneyland’s ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Ride

Johnny Depp surprised Disneyland park-goers Wednesday evening when he dressed up as Captain Jack Sparrow aboard the “Pirates of the Caribbean” ride.

Instead of the usual animatronic in Depp’s likeness, visitors were treated to the actual actor reciting lines from the popular film franchise while brandishing his sword at the Anaheim, California, theme park.

This is not the first time Depp has made a cameo on the ride that inspired 2003’s “Curse of the Black Pearl,” but this is his first appearance during the “Dead Men Tell No Tales” era of his iconic captain’s log.

Some lucky riders were able to capture footage of Depp getting into character on social media.

You know those little Disney Myths like…Johnny Depp will dress up as Jack Sparrow and sit in the Pirates of the Caribbean Ride? Well… pic.twitter.com/oAyIIu1e56 — B. (@BaileyNielson) April 27, 2017

Life is complete! Just saw Johnny Depp on Pirates of the Caribbean @Disneyland !! #PiratesoftheCaribbean pic.twitter.com/33lLTGmHng — Patricia (@MissLovelyCuppy) April 27, 2017

Depp even abandoned ship to entertain guests waiting in line on the facade of the attraction.

The stunt comes just a month before “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” sails into theaters May 26.

The fifth installment of Disney’s swashbuckling franchise will see a departure from 2011’s “On Stranger Tides” in an effort to return to the original film’s feel. Also returning will be Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley in their roles as Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann, who were last seen in 2007’s “At World’s End.”

“Tales” also stars Javier Bardem, Kaya Scodelario, Brenton Thwaites, Kevin McNally, and Geoffrey Rush.