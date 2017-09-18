John Woo, Alex Gibney Movies Added to London Film Festival Line-up

New additions to the 61st BFI London Film Festival line-up include John Woo’s Japan-set police thriller “Manhunt,” and Alex Gibney’s non-fiction murder mystery “No Stone Unturned.”

The latter will be in the Debate strand at LFF, where it will be making its international premiere. It re-opens the case of the Loughinisland massacre in Northern Ireland in the 1990s. It was set to have its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year but was pulled at the last-minute because of legal issues.

The Festival line-up was announced late last month, with “Manhunt” and “No Stone Unturned” among several new titles since added.

Xavier Legrand’s “Custody,” which scooped the Best Director and Best First Feature accolades at Venice and follows a couple battling for custody of their son, has been added, as has “Nico, 1998,” the Susanna Nicchiarelli biopic of the iconic performer and Velvet Underground vocalist Nico.

The new titles will join previously confirmed movies including “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “Breathe,” “Battle of the Sexes,” and “Downsizing.” Cate Blanchett, David Fincher and Takashi Miike will all take part in Festival Talks at LFF.