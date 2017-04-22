Campy filmmaker John Waters has decided to get into the actual camp business — summer camp, that is. Of course, screenings of his cult classics like “Pink Flamingos” and “Polyester” aren’t for the youngsters, so this weekend-long camp experience is for adults only.

An actual camp in Kent, Connecticut, complete with cabins and lake, is hosting the offbeat event September 22-24, with tickets starting at $499.

In addition to screening several of his films, fans of the quirky director who has been called “the Pope of trash” can participate in Bloody Mary Bingo, a costume contest, a dance party, and “Hairspray” karaoke.

There should be plenty of chances to hang with the acerbic raconteur, who will perform a one-man show with a Q&A. And S’mores aren’t the only thing on the menu — there’s also a Scotch and Cigars session.

Burlesque lessons, yoga and meditation are offered along with more traditional camp activities such as a zip line, archery, water skiing, and slip ‘n slide.

Don’t worry, alcohol will indeed be available (for an extra fee), and campers will receive an autographed copy of his latest book, “Make Trouble.”