You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

John Malone Invests in STX Entertainment Through Liberty Global

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
John Malone
CREDIT: Andrew Gombert/Epa/REX/Shutterstock

Cable mogul John Malone has invested an undisclosed amount in three-year-old STX Entertainment through his Liberty Global conglomerate.

Robert Simonds, STX chairman and CEO, made the announcement Thursday. Simultaneous with the investment, Bruce Mann, chief programming officer of Liberty Global, will join STX’s board of directors.

“Having one of the world’s biggest content distributors incentivized in STX’s continued success is gratifying confirmation of our brand and business strategy,” said Simonds. “We look forward to benefiting from Bruce and Liberty Global’s counsel to accelerate our plans for expansion.”

Mann said, “I am so pleased to be part of the team that made this investment in STX. In this unprecedented and transformative time in our industry, it is more imperative than ever to align with the best partners and most forward-looking leaders. With Bob, the STX team and its other sophisticated investors, I can’t think of a more proven group to chart the course for the future of entertainment.”

Simonds founded STX in March, 2014, with TPG Growth. Its biggest box office success was “Bad Moms” last year. It recently released the U.S./China co-production “The Foreigner” with Jackie Chan and “A Bad Moms Christmas,” a follow-up to “Bad Moms,” and in December, will debut “Molly’s Game,” starring Jessica Chastain.

STXtv just announced “Valley of the Boom” which will premiere globally on National Geographic. Its VR division has a deal with Horizon Media to become its exclusive VR and 360 content provider.

More Film

  • Ventana Sur: Visit Films, Network Distributing

    Ventana Sur: U.S. Visit Films Partner with U.K. Network Distributing on Physical Media (EXCLUSIVE)

    Cable mogul John Malone has invested an undisclosed amount in three-year-old STX Entertainment through his Liberty Global conglomerate. Robert Simonds, STX chairman and CEO, made the announcement Thursday. Simultaneous with the investment, Bruce Mann, chief programming officer of Liberty Global, will join STX’s board of directors. “Having one of the world’s biggest content distributors incentivized […]

  • John Malone

    John Malone Invests in STX Entertainment Through Liberty Global

    Cable mogul John Malone has invested an undisclosed amount in three-year-old STX Entertainment through his Liberty Global conglomerate. Robert Simonds, STX chairman and CEO, made the announcement Thursday. Simultaneous with the investment, Bruce Mann, chief programming officer of Liberty Global, will join STX’s board of directors. “Having one of the world’s biggest content distributors incentivized […]

  • Hello Dolly record sales

    Bette Midler Wants Geraldo Rivera to Apologize After Groping Story Resurfaces

    Cable mogul John Malone has invested an undisclosed amount in three-year-old STX Entertainment through his Liberty Global conglomerate. Robert Simonds, STX chairman and CEO, made the announcement Thursday. Simultaneous with the investment, Bruce Mann, chief programming officer of Liberty Global, will join STX’s board of directors. “Having one of the world’s biggest content distributors incentivized […]

  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi

    Daisy Ridley Doesn't Want to Play Rey After 'Star Wars: Episode IX'

    Cable mogul John Malone has invested an undisclosed amount in three-year-old STX Entertainment through his Liberty Global conglomerate. Robert Simonds, STX chairman and CEO, made the announcement Thursday. Simultaneous with the investment, Bruce Mann, chief programming officer of Liberty Global, will join STX’s board of directors. “Having one of the world’s biggest content distributors incentivized […]

  • Playback Podcast: James Franco on 'The

    Playback: James Franco on 'The Disaster Artist' and the Benefit of Being Too Prolific

    Cable mogul John Malone has invested an undisclosed amount in three-year-old STX Entertainment through his Liberty Global conglomerate. Robert Simonds, STX chairman and CEO, made the announcement Thursday. Simultaneous with the investment, Bruce Mann, chief programming officer of Liberty Global, will join STX’s board of directors. “Having one of the world’s biggest content distributors incentivized […]

  • JUMANJI- WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE

    'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' Charging Toward $45 Million Opening

    Cable mogul John Malone has invested an undisclosed amount in three-year-old STX Entertainment through his Liberty Global conglomerate. Robert Simonds, STX chairman and CEO, made the announcement Thursday. Simultaneous with the investment, Bruce Mann, chief programming officer of Liberty Global, will join STX’s board of directors. “Having one of the world’s biggest content distributors incentivized […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    'Thor: Ragnarok' Pushes Disney to $5 Billion Worldwide in 2017 Box Office

    Cable mogul John Malone has invested an undisclosed amount in three-year-old STX Entertainment through his Liberty Global conglomerate. Robert Simonds, STX chairman and CEO, made the announcement Thursday. Simultaneous with the investment, Bruce Mann, chief programming officer of Liberty Global, will join STX’s board of directors. “Having one of the world’s biggest content distributors incentivized […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad