John Lithgow, hot off his SAG Awards win for his performance as Winston Churchill in Netflix’s “The Crown,” will be rounding out the cast of Universal’s “Pitch Perfect 3.”

Trish Sie is taking over the director’s chair from Elizabeth Banks, who helmed “Pitch Perfect 2.” Banks will reprise her role as Gail and remain a producer, along with Max Handelman of Brownstone Productions and Paul Brooks of Gold Circle Entertainment.

Kay Cannon wrote the screenplay, with additional drafts from Mike White and Dana Fox.

Plot details and a description of Lithgow’s character have yet to be unveiled, though it’s unlikely he’s the newest member of the Bellas.

The film is set to bow on Dec. 22, 2017. Vice President of Production Sara Scott will oversee the project for Universal.

Jason Moore directed the original film and helped launch the franchise when the movie, which cost $15 million to produce, went on to overperform at the box office, paving the way for a second installment.

Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, and Brittany Snow are all signed on to return for “Pitch Perfect 3.”

Besides “The Crown,” Lithgow also appeared in the action thriller “The Accountant” opposite Ben Affleck and Kendrick, and “Miss Sloane” starring Jessica Chastain.

His film “Beatriz at Dinner” recently premiered at Sundance and sold to Roadside Attractions and FilmNation.

Lithgow is represented by UTA, Anonymous Content, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller.