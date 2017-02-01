Producer Michael De Luca is collaborating with Yoko Ono for an untitled drama about Ono and her relationship with the late John Lennon.

“The Theory Of Everything” writer Anthony McCarten will write the script and produce with Ono, De Luca, and Josh Bratman of Immersive Pictures.

Ono and Lennon met in 1966 at a London art gallery, where Ono was showing abstract art while the Beatles were four years into being a worldwide phenomenon. Lennon asked Ono about her “Painting to Hammer a Nail In” piece and if he could hammer a nail into the painting. She asked him to pay five shillings per nail, but the two then agreed that Lennon would pay imaginary money to hammer an imaginary nail.

Lennon and Ono were married 1969 in Gibraltar with the experience immortalized in the song “The Ballad of John and Yoko,” which was the Beatles’ final number one U.K. hit. The Beatles broke up in 1970 as each embarked on solo careers.

Ono and Lennon became strong advocates for peace and they collaborated on music, highlighted by the 1980 album “Double Fantasy,” released a few weeks before Lennon was murdered in New York City. She remains active in art and acting as the caretaker of Lennon’s legacy.

De Luca and Jennifer Todd are producing the Academy Awards broadcast on Feb. 26. He’s previously been nominated for three Academy Awards for best picture — “Captain Phillips,” “Moneyball,” and “The Social Network.” He’s also produced “Fifty Shades of Grey,” as well as the upcoming “Fifty Shades Darker.”

McCarten received an Oscar nomination for “The Theory Of Everything.” He’s also writing and producing the upcoming “Darkest Hour,” with Gary Oldman starring as Winston Churchill, and “Bohemian Rhapsody,” with Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury.

Bratman founded Immersive Pictures in 2015. ICM Partners is handling the package.

Ron Howard directed the documentary “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week,” which was released in the fall and focused on the group’s touring years between 1962 and 1966.

Jonas Herbsman of Shukat, Arrow reps Ono; David Fox of Myman, Greenspan reps McCarten along with ICM Partners. The news about the movie was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.