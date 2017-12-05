Fox Making Film of John Green’s ‘Turtles All the Way Down’

Fox is back in the John Green business.

Having hit box office gold with “The Fault in Our Stars,” the studio has optioned the rights to Green’s latest tween tale, “Turtles All the Way Down.” The bestseller centers on a 16-year old high school girl with obsessive compulsive disorder who tries to the solve the mystery of a fugitive billionaire. Along with her friend Daisy, she sets out to try to claim a $100,000 reward.

Fox was seen as the top contender even as bidding on rights intensified in recent weeks. On Tuesday, Green made the official announcement that he had re-upped with Fox on his YouTube page.

Released in 2014, “The Fault in Our Stars” was a smash for Fox, racking up $307.2 million globally and turning Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort into major stars. Fox also collaborated with Green on 2015’s “Paper Towns.” It was adapted from another Green novel, but failed to match “Fault’s” commercial success, grossing $85.5 million.

Green cited his previous, positive experiences with Fox 2000 as a major reason for his decision.

“It doesn’t mean there will definitely be a movie, but it means that there might be one,” said Green. “So now’s the time to begin inundating me with casting suggestions.”

Temple Hill, which oversaw “Fault,” is producing the film, with the company’s Isaac Klausner and Marty Bowen leading the project. Green will executive produce the film, along with Rosianna Halse Rojas. The project will come out of Fox 2000, with Erin Siminoff and Molly Saffron handling the picture for the division.

Green’s deal was negotiated by Kassie Evashevski at Anonymous Content on behalf of Jodi Reamer at Writers House.