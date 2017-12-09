John Boyega Stuck in Atlanta Ahead of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Premiere

John Boyega issued what is likely a joking plea for help via Twitter Saturday morning.

The actor wrote that he’s stuck in an Atlanta airport due to bad weather and may miss the “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” premiere.

“Wow ATL,” he wrote. “Look like no one’s leaving! Guess I’ll start a family now…”

According to Atlanta weather reports, the city has been experiencing heavy snow, leading to downed power lines and trees that are limiting transportation.

He continued that it was “cold! My thighs won’t even generate the heat anymore,” before tweeting, “Trying to get back for the LA premiere! I actually need a pilot !!!”

“Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson responded to news of Boyega’s plight: “Hahahaha oh my god. GET HERE JOHN!”

Boyega plays Finn, a former Storm Trooper introduced in “The Force Awakens.”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is set to premiere in Hollywood Saturday night, with a wide release Dec. 15. The film focuses on Rey as she develops her abilities with the Force with the guidance of Luke Skywalker, who is unsettled by the strength of her powers. Finn was last seen recuperating from a back injury in a pod-like capsule, though he battles Gwendoline Christie’s Captain Phasma in the trailer.

Wow ATL. Looks like no one’s leaving! Guess I’ll start a family now…. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 9, 2017

Cold! My thighs won’t even generate the heat anymore. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 9, 2017

Trying to get back for the LA premiere! I actually NEED a pilot !!! — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 9, 2017