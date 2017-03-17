Joey Stanton has joined ICM Partners.

Stanton comes to ICM from CAA, where he represented clients such as Orlando Bloom, Glen Powell, Caleb Landry Jones, Nina Dobrev, and Taylor John Smith.

It is unknown at this time who will be joining Stanton at ICM Partners.

ICM Partners co-heads of talent Lorrie Bartlett, Dar Rollins, and Adam Schweitzer said in a joint statement, “Joey is a superior talent agent with many years of experience and a well-deserved reputation for championing his clients. He is a complement to our team, and we welcome him to ICM Partners.”

Stanton begins on Friday.

The agency’s other big hires include Hannah Linkenhoker, senior political strategist; Daniel Cohan, motion literary agent from WME; Spencer Baumgarten, motion picture literary agent from CAA; and Lex Conboy, digital agent from CAA.