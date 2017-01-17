Broad Green Pictures has set a June 30 domestic release date for Joey King’s horror-thriller “Wish Upon.”

King stars as a 17-year-old who, 12 years after discovering her mother’s suicide, is being bullied in high school, embarrassed by her manic, hoarder father (Ryan Phillippe) and ignored by her longtime crush. All that changes when her father comes home with an old music box whose inscription promises to grant its owner seven wishes — which seems perfect until the people closest to her begin dying in violent and elaborate ways after each wish.

John Leonetti (“Annabelle”) directed from a script by TV writer Barbara Marshall. Busted Shark’s Sherryl Clark (“Cloverfield”) is producing. Broad Green Pictures’ chiefs Gabriel Hammond and Daniel Hammond are executive producers.

Ki Hong Lee, Mitchell Slaggert, Shannon Purser, Sydney Park, Kevin Hanchard and Sherilyn Fenn also star. Mister Smith Entertainment began selling territories in November at the American Film Market just as principal photography was starting in Toronto.

King was cast last August. She starred in “The Conjuring,” had a recurring role on “Fargo” and appeared in “Independence Day: Resurgence.”

“Wish Upon” is the first move into horror for four-year-old Broad Green. It’s the fourth title to land on June 30 after Universal’s “Despicable Me 3,” New Line’s Will Ferrell-Amy Poehler comedy “The House” and The Weinstein Company’s “Amityville: The Awakening.”