Joel Silver Sued Over Assistant’s Death in Bora Bora

Joel Silver, his company Silver Pictures, and its employee Martin Herold have all been named in a lawsuit regarding the death of Silver’s former personal assistant, Carmel Musgrove.

The suit, filed by Musgrove’s estate and parents, is suing all three parties for wrongful death. Musgrove was found dead at age 28 on a beach in Bora Bora during a star-studded trip to the island hot spot in 2015.

In the suit, filed Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court, attorney Brian Watkins laid out the events that led up to Musgrove’s death. Regarding the setting, Watkins wrote, “She, Herold, the Silver-related guests, along with a larger entourage of movie stars and their family members, stayed at the Four Seasons Hotel by occupying over 40 bungalows as part of Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s honeymoon celebration.” The filing then alleges that “Herold provided Carmel (and possibly others) with cocaine” sometime between Aug. 4, the day Carmel arrived on the island, and Aug. 19.

On Aug. 18, Musgrove attended a fishing trip, followed by lunch and dinner with the Silver family around 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. respectively, according to the suit, which says that the Silver Defendants “furnished Carmel with alcohol” throughout. Later that night, the suit says Musgrove and Herold “exchanged messages of a flirtatious nature” and she visited him in his bungalow where he gave her “additional alcohol, marijuana, and cocaine.” At 11:11 p.m. key swipe records at the hotel recorded Musgrove returning to her room, and around midnight the filing says that she requested matches from the hotel’s front desk. The “delivery of the matches was the last time time anyone reported seeing Carmel alive,” the suit says.

After more than a day of searching, Musgrove’s body was found “floating nude on one of the banks in a nearby lagoon.” Toxicology tests found alcohol, marijuana, and cocaine in her system. The suit cites a French investigation that found her death was the result of five factors: overconsumption of alcohol; consumption of cocaine; fatigue caused by overwork; heat stroke after the fishing trip; and a midnight swim during unfavorable weather conditions. It asserts that the first four factors are “traceable to conduct involving defendants.”

Read the full lawsuit.