Joel Edward Dean, Hollywood Producer and Agent, Dies at 77

Veteran Hollywood producer and agent Joel Edward Dean died May 13 in Los Angeles after a short battle with leukemia. He was 77.

Dean, a New York native, broke into show business in 1960, when he started in the mailroom as a runner/agent trainee at the William Morris Agency in Beverly Hills, Calif. He went on to work at APA, ICM, and TalentWorks.

His clients included Joan Rivers, David Hasselhoff, Polly Bergen, Faye Dunaway, Rita Moreno, Donna Mills, Randal Kleiser, Larry Hagman, Linda Lavin, Tony Roberts, Eli Wallach, Anne Jackson, George Hamilton, Mario Lopez, James Brolin, and Elaine Stritch.

Dean was also involved in producing “The Blue Lagoon,” starring Brooke Shields and Christopher Atkins; “Summer Lovers,” starring Daryl Hannah and Peter Gallagher; and “Grease,” starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta.

Dean became vice president of talent at TalentWorks in 2005 and retired in 2013. He is survived by his sister. Funeral arrangements are pending.