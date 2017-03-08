Joe Carnahan has vacated the directing gig for Sony’s third “Bad Boys” action-comedy due to scheduling conflicts.

Sony had no comment on the exit. The studio has three possible director candidates for the Will Smith-Martin Lawrence comedy, which was titled “Bad Boys for Life” in August and pushed back to a Nov. 8, 2018 release date. Carnahan had written the most recent draft of the script.

The movie would reteam Smith and Lawrence as the freewheeling Miami narcotics detectives who starred in the first two movies in 1995 and 2003, both directed by Michael Bay. Jerry Bruckheimer is returning as producer with plot details currently under wraps.

Carnahan is developing an English-language remake of Indonesian action movie “The Raid.”

The first film, which was also produced by the late Don Simpson with Bruckheimer, grossed more than $140 million worldwide and made Smith into a star. “Bad Boys II” grossed more than $270 million worldwide.

The studio has been attempting for years to get a third “Bad Boys” into production. It’s also been planning a fourth “Bad Boys” with a May 24, 2019, release date.

Carnahan’s directing credits include “Narc,” “Smokin’ Aces,” “The A-Team” and “The Grey.”