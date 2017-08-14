Actor-Director Joe Bologna Dies at 82

Actor-director Joe Bologna, known for his role in 1982’s “My Favorite Year” and for his long collaboration on stage and screen with wife Renee Taylor, has died after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 82.

Bologna died Sunday morning at City of Hope in Duarte, Calif. Just last month, Bologna attended a 35th anniversary screening of “My Favorite Year” in Los Angeles.

Taylor said Bologna had “a beautiful life and a beautiful death.” Bologna died two days after the couple celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary.

In addition to Taylor, Bologna’s survivors include the couple’s son, Gabriel, and daughter, Zizi.

