‘Billy Lynn’ Star Joe Alwyn Joins Russell Crowe in ‘Boy Erased,’ Oscar Isaac in ‘Operation Finale’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” star Joe Alwyn has landed roles in two highly anticipated films.

The actor has joined Russell Crowe and Lucas Hedges in Focus’ drama “Boy Erased,” directed by Joel Edgerton. He’s also boarded MGM’s “Operation Finale,” starring Oscar Isaac and Ben Kingsley in the true story of the hunt for Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann.

“Boy Erased” is based on “Boy Erased: A Memoir of Identity, Faith, and Family” by Garrard Conley, who serves as a consultant on the film.

The movie will follow Jared (Hedges), the son of a Baptist pastor in a small American town, who is outed to his parents, played by Nicole Kidman and Crowe. At age 19, he is faced with an ultimatum: attend a gay conversion therapy program, or be permanently exiled and shunned by his family, friends, and faith.

“Boy Erased” is being produced by Edgerton and Anonymous Content’s Kerry Kohansky-Roberts and Steve Golin, an Academy Award-winning producer of the Oscar best picture winner “Spotlight.” Executive producing the film are Rebecca Yeldham, Ann Ruark, and Anonymous Content’s Kim Hodgert and Tony Lipp. Josh McLaughlin, Focus’ president of production, will supervise the project for the company.

Meanwhile, “Operation Finale” from director Chris Weitz stars Isaac, Kingsley, Melanie Laurent, and Nick Kroll.

The film centers on the capture of Eichmann (Kingsley), who was one of the major architects of the Holocaust. He organized the transport of Jews from countries all over Europe to concentration camps, where an estimated six million people died.

As World War II was ending, Eichmann fled to his home country of Austria and then moved to Argentina. Eichmann was captured in Argentina in 1960 by the Mossad, Israel’s intelligence service. Following a trial in Israel, he was found guilty of war crimes and executed by hanging in 1962 at the age of 56.

Alwyn will play Eichmann’s eldest son, who, in order to conceal his father’s true identity, claims that Eichmann is his uncle. Isaac is producing with Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger under their Automatik company, along with Inspire Entertainment’s Jason Spire.

Alwyn broke out on the scene after being discovered by Ang Lee for the filmmaker’s “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.”

Since then, he has landed roles in “The Favourite” opposite Emma Stone and “Mary Queen of Scots” starring Margot Robbie. Alwyn is repped by CAA and Independent Talent Group.