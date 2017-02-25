UPDATED: Jodie Foster was among the “United Voices” that spoke up against Donald Trump at UTA’s rally outside its Beverly Hills offices on Friday.

According to UTA, more than 1,500 people people, including agents, clients, and supporters, gathered in the plaza to protest the Trump administration’s policies, including its recent travel restrictions on seven Muslim-majority countries. The agency canceled its annual Academy Awards party and organized this event in its place.

“This is exactly the way to celebrate our industry and our commitment to humanity on and off screen,” Foster said. “I don’t do this very often, but this year is a different year, this is a singular time — it’s one to show up, time to engage. As the very dead Frederick Douglass once said, ‘any time is a good time for illumination.'”

“It’s time to show up, to resist, to show up and demand answers, to tell our elected officials to DO THEIR JOB,” she said as the crowd cheered. “We will not tolerate chaos and ineptitude and war-mongering.”

More to come.