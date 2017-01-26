While “The Flash” waits to find its new director, Warner Bros. has tapped Joby Harold to do a page-one rewrite to the script, sources tell Variety.

The pic has been on hold since losing director Rick Famuyiwa and while it waits to find his replacement, the studio has decided to take script in different direction.

WB had no comment.

Executives have been taking their time in finding his replacement. With Ezra Miller, who will play the speedy superhero, getting ready to shoot “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2,” they decided work on a new script in the meantime.

Famuyiwa had written the latest draft. Sources say the original reason for his departure had to do with executives disagreeing with where he had taken the script. Seth Grahame-Smith had also written a previous draft.

Kiersey Clemons is attached to play Iris West, and Billy Crudup will play Miller’s father.

Harold has past ties to the studio, having most recently written “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.” Other projects in development include a new “Robin Hood” movie for Warner Bros., as well as a “Twilight Zone” film for the studio.

He is repped by CAA.