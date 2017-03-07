UPDATED: Viacom CEO Bob Bakish is expected to name Jim Gianopulos chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures, in what would be a triumphant resurrection for the longtime entertainment veteran after he was unceremoniously dumped last June from his job atop 20th Century Fox, two sources told Variety.

Gianopulos is expected to be joined at Paramount by another longtime studio and production executive, Michael De Luca, who will oversee the film division. The 51-year old producer of the “Fifty Shades of Grey” films and, most recently, the 89th Academy Awards, would report to Gianopulos, who may wind up naming De Luca co-chairman.

Gianopulos does not yet have a formal offer but, if named, would take over the struggling studio from Brad Grey, who was pushed out last month by Bakish after his 12-year tenure at the studio ended in a long string of mediocre movies, declining production and frayed relationships with important filmmakers and stars.

Viacom did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gianopulos, 65, has been in serious talks with Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda to head Legendary Entertainment, as it prepares for a massive expansion in the United States. Sources say that Wanda has guaranteed Gianopulos that it would invest hundreds of millions into building Legendary into a major production, marketing, and distribution operation.

The former Fox studio boss will be responsible for turning around a Paramount operation that has finished in the basement among the major studios in the domestic box office standings for five calendar years running. The studio that once made “Citizen Kane,” “Titanic” and “Braveheart” even slipped behind Lionsgate in two of those years.

Bakish was named CEO of Viacom in December, a move orchestrated by Sumner Redstone and his daughter Shari, after the two earlier engineered the removal of long-time Viacom chief Philippe Dauman. The new Viacom boss soon signaled that he had little patience for the under-performance of Paramount, which the aged Redstone once considered a crowned jewel of his media empire. Two months after taking Viacom’s top job, Bakish gave Grey the boot.

Paramount has a few dependable franchises like the “Star Trek” and “Mission: Impossible” films but too many other failed experiments with sequels and remakes like last year’s “Zoolander 2” and “Ben-Hur” and original films like “Allied” — starring Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard — that seemed badly out of step with the times.

De Luca previously served as president of production at Sony Pictures Entertainment. He left in 2015 to take a production deal, which allowed him to help make the lucrative “Fifty Shades” films, among other things. He had been rumored to be a candidate to replace Grey in the top job at Paramount.

But Bakish apparently decided to go with Gianopulos, already tempered by many seasons at the top of the Hollywood studio firmament and an executive well-liked by his peers, by talent and by the agents who play a crucial role in determining which studios get the most sought-after projects.

Brent Lang contributed to this story.