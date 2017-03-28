Paramount has been through a bruising leadership shakeup, but Megan Colligan, the studio’s distribution and marketing chief, said at CinemaCon on Tuesday that it was a new day for the studio.

Colligan said that the appointment of Jim Gianopulos as studio chairman “marks a new moment.” Gianopulos led Fox’s film business for 16 years, and is known for his command of the global entertainment business.

“We are thrilled to have him leading the ship and taking us into the future,” Colligan said.

Paramount’s corporate parent Viacom was consumed in a battle for control that pitted former chairman Philippe Dauman against Shari Redstone, the daughter of company founder Sumner Redstone. Dauman was forced out last summer. Brad Grey, Paramount’s head for 12 years, later followed him to the exit door. He was undone by a string of money losers such as “Ben-Hur” and “Zoolander 2.”

“You may have read about Paramount a few times in the past year and to the press in the room, you’re welcome,” Colligan said.

More to come.