Jim Gaffigan is starring in the movie comedy “You Can Choose Your Family” for Miranda Bailey’s Cold Iron Pictures and Imagine Entertainment.

Production will begin in May with Bailey making her feature directing debut. “You Can Choose Your Family” is a project developed in the Imagine/Reliance BIG Entertainment Writers’ Lab written by Glen Lakin that was further developed by Bailey. Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, and Karen Kehela Sherwood of Imagine Entertainment and Amanda Marshall of Cold Iron Pictures will produce.

Gaffigan, who will star in Season 3 of FX’s “Fargo,” will play the seemingly normal father of a loving family. However, his home life is hilariously turned upside down when his 17-year-old son discovers that his dad has a second family.

Bailey directed the upcoming documentary “The Pathological Optimist” and the 2010 documentary “Greenlight,” which premiered at SXSW. Cinematographer Yaron Scharf, who worked with Bailey on the upcoming Sony Classics release “Norman,” is on board. She also produced “The Diary of a Teenage Girl” and “Swiss Army Man.”

Bailey said, “Partnering with Imagine is a dream come true for me as a filmmaker and that dream was made even better when Jim Gaffigan responded to our material and jumped onboard to play the complex role of Frank. I’m soooo excited!”

Gaffigan is a Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, and author of two New York Times best-selling books.

Bailey is represented by ICM Partners and Echo Lake Entertainment; Gaffigan is represented by UTA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners; and Lakin is represented by UTA and Echo Lake Entertainment.