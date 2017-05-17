Jim Gaffigan’s Animated Comedy ‘Duck Duck Goose’ Flies to Open Road

Open Road Films has acquired all U.S. rights to the animated family comedy “Duck Duck Goose,” starring Jim Gaffigan, Zendaya, and Lance Lim.

“Duck Duck Goose” will hit theaters on April 20. The film was produced and financed by Original Force. The deal was announced on Wednesday by Tom Ortenberg, CEO of Open Road Films, and Harley Zhao, president and CEO of Original Force.

The movie is directed by Christopher Jenkins, written by Jenkins and Rob Muir, and produced by Penney Finkelman Cox and Sandra Rabins. GFM Films and GFM Animation are handling international sales at the Cannes Film Festival.

Gaffigan voices a high-flying bachelor goose who’s injured in flight and finds himself saddled with two demanding ducklings (voiced by Zendaya and Lim), on a long journey south that will turn this scrappy threesome into a family.

“Duck Duck Goose” also features the voices of Greg Proops, Natasha Leggero, Reggie Watts, Diedrich Bader, Jennifer Grey, Rick Overton, Craig Ferguson, Stephen Fry, and Carl Reiner.

“We are thrilled to be in business with Harley Zhao and the team at Original Force,” Ortenberg said. “Sandy and Penney are legends in animation having launched Sony Pictures Animation and DreamWorks Animation, and their impressive track record developing and producing commercial and critical hits in this space speaks for itself.”

“Duck Duck Goose” is the third title to land on April 20 after New Line’s Dwayne Johnson actioner “Rampage” and Focus’ Charlize Theron comedy “Tully.”

The deal was negotiated on behalf of Open Road Films by Ortenberg, Marni Richman, and Lejo Pet. Scott Edel from Loeb & Loeb negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers.