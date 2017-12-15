Jim Gaffigan to Star in Dramatic Thriller ‘All the Animals Come Out at Night’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jim Gaffigan is set to star in “All The Animals Come Out At Night,” sources tell Variety.

Robbie Jones, Isabel Arraiza and Tammy Blanchard are also on board to star with Derrick Borte directing. Borte is also writing along with Daniel Forte.

Scott Lochmus of Storyland Pictures is producing the film in association with XYZ Films and via a workforce development partnership with Old Dominion University and The Virginia Film Commission.

The film tells the story of Cam (Gaffigan), a former computer programmer, now a down on his luck driver. After suffering an emotional breakdown, and the subsequent loss of his job and family, he is a shell of the successful man he once was. Cam makes extra cash chauffeuring Mazz, a low-level drug dealer, around the city. As Cam’s situation deteriorates into a serious financial bind he decides to kidnap Mazz’s child in hopes of collecting a ransom from the cash-carrying dealer.

Next year Gaffigan will also star as the lead in the comedy “You Can Choose Your Family” opposite Anna Gunn. It was also recently announced that Gaffigan will co-star with Olivia Coleman and Walton Goggins in the dramatic film, “Them That Follow.”

Gaffigan is represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, UTA, and Schreck Rose Dapello & Adams LLP.