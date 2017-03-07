Jessica Henwick is joining Kristen Stewart to star in Fox’s adventure-thriller “Underwater,” produced by Chernin Entertainment.

The British actress has credits on “Game of Thrones” as Nymeria Sand, X-wing pilot Jess Pava in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” and Colleen Wing in the upcoming Netflix series “Iron Fist.”

Will Eubank, who helmed the sci-fi thriller “The Signal,” is directing “Underwater.” The story focuses on an underwater scientific crew forced to go on a dangerous journey for survival following an earthquake, and is described as an underwater version of Michael Bay’s “Armageddon.”

Stewart would play the lead, a jaded crew member. The studio is planning to start production in New Orleans this month.

Fox-based Chernin is a producer on “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” and “Hidden Figures,” which was nominated for best picture at the Oscars. It’s also producing several upcoming high-profile Fox titles, including the Amy Schumer-Goldie Hawn action-comedy “Snatched,” franchise entry “War for the Planet of the Apes,” Idris Elba’s romance-adventure “The Mountain Between Us,” and Hugh Jackman’s P.T. Barnum biopic “The Greatest Showman.”