Jessica Chastain Honored by Palm Springs Film Festival for ‘Molly’s Game’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

The 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival will present Jessica Chastain with the Chairman’s Award for “Molly’s Game.”

The honor will be presented Jan. 2 at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

Jessica Chastain is an incredible actress who has continuously challenged herself with complex roles throughout her career,” said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner. “In her latest film, Molly’s Game, Chastain brings to life Molly Bloom’s story of a determined woman who goes from being an Olympic skier to making millions running an exclusive high-stakes poker game.”

Chastain received the PSIFF Spotlight Award in 2012, and received an Academy Award nomination for “The Help.” Past recipients of the Chairman’s Award include Amy Adams, Ben Affleck, George Clooney, Richard Gere, Tom Hanks, Dustin Hoffman, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon.

“Molly’s Game” is directed by Aaron Sorkin from his own script about Molly Bloom, an Olympic-class skier who ran one of the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game for a decade before being arrested. Idris Elba stars  as her attorney along with Kevin Costner, Michael Cera, Jeremy Strong, Bill Camp, Chris O’Dowd and Brian d’Arcy James. Mark Gordon, Amy Pascal and Matt Jackson produced.

“Molly’s Game” premiered in September at the Toronto Film Festival and was the closing night film at AFI Fest after Sony pulled “All the Money in the World.” STXfilms will open “Molly’s Game” nationwide on Dec. 25 and expand the run on Jan. 5.

