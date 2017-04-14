PARIS – Jessica Chastain, who opened last year’s Cannes Film Festival on stage with French actor Vincent Lindon, will be back this year as a member of the jury, artistic director Thierry Fremaux said Friday.

Fremaux revealed Chastain’s participation during an interview with local radio station France Inter. He said that Cannes had a special bond with the actress, whose career took off after delivering a breakthrough performance in Terrence Malik’s “Tree of Life,” which competed at the festival in 2011 and won the Palme d’Or.

“For this 70th anniversary, there are some people who are part of the history of the festival, or some who were discovered by the festival whom we want to have among us,” Fremaux told France Inter.

Fremaux is expected in coming days to unveil the full jury lineup as well several additional titles to the official selection, including the competition roster. The jury will be presided over by Pedro Almodovar.

The Cannes Film Festival will take place May 17-28.