Jessica Chastain Playing Ingrid Bergman

Senior Film and Media Editor @BrentALang
Jessica Chastain will play screen icon Ingrid Bergman in “Seducing Ingrid Bergman,” Variety has confirmed.

She will produce, as well star as the Oscar-winning Swedish actress. The film centers on Bergman’s romance with Robert Capa, a photo journalist famed for his images of combat. The picture is set in the aftermath of World War II and extends to the dawn of the McCarthy hearings into communist subversion. Bergman’s film credits include “Casablanca,” “Gaslight,” and “Notorious.”

No director has been attached, but Arash Amel (“Grace of Monaco”) wrote the screenplay.

Chastain earned Academy Award nominations for “Zero Dark Thirty” and “The Help.” She scored a box office hit last spring with “The Zookeeper’s Wife,” but had a dud with last winter’s “Miss Sloane.” Later this year, Chastain will star in “Molly’s Game” from Aaron Sorkin.

Deadline first broke the news of her involvement in “Seducing Ingrid Bergman.” CAA represents Chastain.

