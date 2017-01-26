David Ellison’s Skydance Media has promoted chief operating officer Jesse Sisgold to the newly created post of president as part of its aggressive expansion strategy.

Sisgold retains the COO post, which he has held since 2014. He continues to report to Ellison, the chief executive officer.

Skydance has played a key role in co-financing the Paramount slate since its launch in 2010, including “True Grit,” “World War Z,” “Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation,” “Star Trek Into Darkness,” and “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.”

The company said Thursday that Sisgold’s promotion reflects his increased role in helping to set and execute the overall strategy and growth plan for Skydance Media, while managing key operations across all units. Sisgold also oversees business affairs and business development, interactive, international acquisitions and sales, and licensing.

“Jesse has played an instrumental role in building Skydance Media into a multi-faceted media company and has contributed greatly to the growth of our feature film, television, and interactive businesses,” said Ellison. “It is thanks in large part to Jesse’s dedication and efforts over the last three years that we are so well-positioned to continue to expand the reach of the Skydance brand on a global basis.”

Sisgold helped to lead Skydance’s acquisition last year of game developer the Workshop Entertainment to form Skydance Interactive. He also worked to establish Skydance’s first China film co-production with Alibaba Pictures on “Flying Tigers.”

Sisgold also oversaw the formation of Skydance’s global television distribution pact with Lionsgate in 2015, which resulted in the launch of Skydance International. He also oversaw the company’s global film distribution and co-financing pacts with Paramount, Sony, and Warner Bros., as well as distribution and co-production pacts for its current television series with ABC, Amazon, AMC, DirecTV, and Netflix.

Skydance also announced it has entered into new multi-year contracts with chief creative officer Dana Goldberg, chief financial officer Larry Wasserman, chief marketing officer Anne Globe, and president of television Marcy Ross.

Since its inception, Skydance has produced 12 feature films, which have cumulatively grossed over $4.3 billion in worldwide box office. The upcoming slate includes “Life” with Sony on March 24, “Baywatch” with Paramount on May 26, and “Geostorm” with Warner Bros. on Oct. 20. Skydance Television series include “Grace and Frankie” and “Altered Carbon” on Netflix, “Jack Ryan” on Amazon, “Condor” on DirecTV, “Ten Days in the Valley” on ABC, and “Dietland” on AMC.

Ellison is the son of Oracle Corp. co-founder Larry Ellison and the brother of Annapurna Pictures chief Megan Ellison.