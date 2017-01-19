“Fargo” star Jesse Plemons is in negotiations to join Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams in the New Line comedy “Game Night.”

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley — the directing duo behind the 2015 comedy “Vacation” — will helm the movie with Bateman producing alongside James Garavente for Aggregate Films. John Davis and John Fox will produce for Davis Entertainment. Goldstein and Daley also wrote the latest draft of the screenplay.

“Game Night” follows several couples who gather for their regularly-planned game night when something goes terribly wrong. Max Perez wrote the original draft.

Production is expected to start sometime in the first quarter.

Following his Emmy-nominated role in “Fargo,” Plemons has now set his sights on building up his film career starting with his critically acclaimed role in the Sundance darling “Other People.”

Plemons has “The Discovery” premiering at this year’s Sundance where he stars opposite Rooney Mara and continues his busy 2017 with the Doug Liman-Tom Cruise pic “American Made.” He also recently wrapped a role in Scott Cooper’s western “Hostiles” which also stars Christian Bale and Rosamund Pike.

He is also widely known for his roles in TV classics such as “Friday Night Lights” and “Breaking Bad.”

He is repped by TalentWorks and David Matlof attorney.