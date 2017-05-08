Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgard Team Up for Tech Drama ‘Hummingbird Project’

Jesse Eisenberg and Alexander Skarsgard are starring in Kim Nguyen’s tech drama “The Hummingbird Project” with production starting in Montreal in October.

Hanway Films is launching sales at the Cannes Film Festival, which opens May 17. CAA is handling domestic sales.

Nguyen (“The War Witch”) will direct from his own script. The film is produced by Nguyen’s production partner Pierre Even of Item 7 in Montreal. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (“Loving”) and Fred Berger (“La La Land”) of Automatik will executive produce.

Eisenberg and Skarsgard will portray players of high frequency trading, where winning is measured in nanoseconds. Their dream is to build a fibre-optic cable straight between Kansas and New Jersey, making them millions. They are opposed by their old boss, a psychopathic trader who will stop at nothing to see them fail.

Eisenberg’s credits include “The Social Network,” “Adventureland,” the Now You See Me movies, Woody Allen’s “Cafe Society” and the role of Lex Luthor in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Justice League.” Skarsgard will next be seen starring in Duncan Jones’ “Mute” opposite Paul Rudd and Justin Theroux and “The Aftermath,” starring opposite Keira Knightley. He was most recently in Jean-Marc Vallee’s HBO limited series “Big Little Lies.”

“This is a film that talks about caveats in our financial system, but at its core it is an adventure with heart and soul,” Nguyen said. “When I started writing the story I immediately thought that it had a really, really cool plot, and that there was a genuine purpose for bringing it to the screen. Jesse and Alexander are the ideal duo for this project, I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

