Jess Jacobs Launches Production Company Invisible Pictures

Jess Jacobs, who stars in the upcoming movie “Butterfly Caught,” is teaming with producer Audrey Rosenberg to launch Invisible Pictures as a production company, Variety has learned exclusively.

The first Invisible Pictures project will be a love story that involves a protagonist who’s somewhat disagreeable, according to Jacobs. She’s the daughter of Qualcomm founder Paul Jacobs and has been involved with acting for a decade with a credit on “Freeheld” and her first leading role on “Butterfly Caught.”

The film, directed by Manny Rodriguez Jr., has been selected to screen at next month’s San Diego International Film Festival. Jacobs stars along with Alex Sgambati and Abigail Klein as a trio of aspiring actresses set out to break into the cut-throat world of Los Angeles as each young woman is forced to face her deepest fears and insecurities as they all discover the lengths to which they will go to fight against failure.

Jacobs’ character is the one who turns to drugs and winds up in rehab, as the story exposes the seduction of success and captures the thirst for relevance in a city that cycles through talent and destroys ambitions.

“It was not at all what I’m like,” she recalled. “I went to a rehab center to research the part.”

Along with Rodriguez, producers on the movie are Lee Andrews, Mandana Farmanfarmaian, Grant Liffmann, Lisa Oliva Rodriguez, and Will Wallace. Jacobs is repped by ICM Partners.