Jerry Greenberg, ‘The French Connection’ Editor, Dies at 81

Jerry Greenberg, the film editor who created one of the most legendary car chase scenes in history, died Friday after a long illness. He was 81.

While Greenberg was best-known for his Oscar- and BAFTA-winning editing for “The French Connection,” which included an iconic car chase sequence, he worked on other notable films like “Apocalypse Now” and “The Untouchables.” His work on “Apocalypse Now” earned him a second Oscar nomination in 1979, as well as BAFTA and ACE Eddie award nominations, alongside his co-editors. He received a second Oscar nomination in the same year for his editing of “Kramer Vs. Kramer.”

His career began as an assistant to pioneering editor Dede Allen on 1963’s “America America,” and he went on to assist her on “Bonnie and Clyde,” which received acclaim for its final ambush scene that contained more than 50 cuts in under a minute. He notably collaborated with director Brian De Palma after working on 1980’s “Dressed to Kill,” which kicked off a relationship that would go on to produce five more films, including “The Untouchables.”

The American Cinema Editors, of which Greenberg was a member, honored him with its Career Achievement Award in 2015.

Other noteworthy credits include “The Taking of Pelham One Two Three,” “Scarface,” “Body Double,” “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” “American History X,” and “Point Break.”