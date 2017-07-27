Taylor Sheridan Waited to Prove Himself as a Storyteller Before Directing ‘Wind River’

Staff Writer @aryarosh
Taylor Sheridan Elizabeth Olsen
Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

After a long journey to the big screen, “Wind River” made its way to The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday. Writer-director Taylor Sheridan was joined at the premiere by Elizabeth Olsen, Jeremy Renner, Jon Bernthal, and Gil Birmingham.

The Weinstein Company’s “Wind River” made its debut earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival to positive reviews, and eventually made its way to Cannes, where Sheridan won best director in the Un Certain Regard sidebar. In his first directorial effort in six years — after he helmed his first film: the little-known 2011 microbudget indie-horror “Vile” — Sheridan describes his process as a “constant evolution.”

“Once I finished ‘Sicario,’ I knew I wanted to follow it up with ‘Hell or High Water,’” Sheridan said. “It’s something I’ve been waiting for, and have been patient with, until I had proven myself as a storyteller and [been] trusted with the responsibility.”

The film follows novice FBI agent Jane Banner (Olsen) and veteran U.S. Fish and Wildlife agent Cory Lambert (Renner) as they investigate a murder on the Wind River Indian Reservation during the frigid Wyoming winter.

Related

Sundance 2017

Sundance Film Review: ‘Wind River’

In preparation for her role, Olsen completed training in martial arts, self-defense, and shooting, months before filming began. Although the instruction readied her for filming in harsh weather conditions, she said it was the strength of her character that allowed her to push through the hardest of times.

“I really admire [Jane’s] tenacity and her belief in her own abilities and bravery,” Olsen said. “I’m someone who is a fear-based person, so it’s a quality that I wish I had more of.”

Renner, who also starred with Olsen in “Avengers: Infinity War,” also felt a special connection to his character. He said most of the training he applied to the role was a result of his own life experience.

“This role was special to me because it was very personal,” Renner stated. “[Cory] is a type of person I aspire to be and try to be. It requires a lot of strength, dealing with tragedy and loss, and still be compassionate and thoughtful and giving. He’s a protector without being aggressive.”

“Wind River” hits theaters nationwide on Aug. 4.

(Pictured: Jeremy Renner, Taylor Sheridan and The Weinstein Company COO/president David Glasser

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad