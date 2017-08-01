Jeremy Irvine, Cody Walker Round Out Cast of Military Drama ‘Last Full Measure’

Jeremy Irvine, Ethan Russell, Zach Roerig and Cody Walker have joined the cast of Todd Robinson’s military drama “The Last Full Measure.”

Todd Robinson is directing the movie from his own script. Production has been wrapped in Atlanta and is moving to Thailand where the younger cast members will spend a week in boot camp to prepare for battle while studying the recently shot footage of their older counterparts.

Previously announced cast includes Ser’Darius Blain, William Hurt, Sebastian Stan, Samuel L. Jackson, Peter Fonda, Amy Madigan, Christopher Plummer, John Savage, Bradley Whitford and Michael Imperioli. Foresight Unlimited is the production company and producers are Timothy Scott Bogart, Mark Damon, Lauren Selig, Julian Adams, Nicholas Cafritz, Robert Reed Peterson, and Shaun Sanghani.

Stan portrays a Pentagon investigator who reluctantly teams with veterans of the 1966 Operation Abilene to convince Congress to award the Medal of Honor to a courageous Air Force medic, William Pitsenbarger, who is seen saving the lives of over 60 Marines ambushed in one of the bloodiest battles of the Vietnam War. As the battle waged on, and after the last helicopter left, he continued to save lives until his own was sacrificed.

Irvine will play Pitsenbarger. Russell will play a young version of Hurt’s character, while Roerig plays a young version of Harris’ character. Walker — the younger brother of the late Paul Walker — is portraying the young version of Savage’s character.

Irvine starred in “War Horse” and “This Beautiful Fantastic.” Russell was most recently seen in “A Stand Up Guy.” Roerig is starring in Les Thompson’s “The Year of Spectacular Men.” Walker starred in “USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage.”

Irvine is represented by UTA and Independent Talent Group, Russell by Innovative Artists. Roerig is represented by Innovative Artists, and Walker is represented by Paradigm and Luber Roklin.