Jeremy Holm, Chloe Levine, and Amanda Grace Benitez will star in Jenn Wexler’s independent thriller “The Ranger,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Wexler was the lead producer on Ana Asensio’s drama “Most Beautiful Island,” which won the SXSW narrative competition last month.

Larry Fessenden’s Glass Eye Pix and Andrew van den Houten’s Hood River Entertainment are the production companies. Wexler produces along with Andrew van den Houten and Ashleigh Snead for Hood River Entertainment, and Larry Fessenden and Heather Buckley produce for Glass Eye Pix.

“The Ranger,” which has started shooting in New York, is written by Wexler and Giaco Furino. It follows a group of teen punks who get in trouble with the cops. The kids escape to the woods to hide out, where they come up against the local authority, an unhinged park ranger with an axe to grind, hell-bent on preserving the serenity of his forest.

Holm’s credits include “House of Cards” and “Mr. Robot” while Levine has starred in “The Transfiguration” and “The OA.” Granit Lahu, Jeremy Pope, and Bubba Weiler also star.

“The Ranger” marks Wexler’s feature film directorial debut. She produced Robert Mockler’s “Like Me,” which debuted at SXSW, and Mickey Keating’s “Psychopaths,” which is set to world-premiere this week at the Tribeca Film Festival. She also produced Keating’s “Darling,” which launched at Fantastic Fest and was released in 2016.

