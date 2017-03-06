20th Century Fox Film has hired veteran film publicity executive Jennifer Peterson as Executive Vice President of Global Theatrical Publicity.

Peterson previously worked as a senior VP at Lionsgate, where she oversaw publicity campaigns for such hits as “La La Land” and the four “Hunger Games” movies.

The Fox post is a newly-created role in which she will lead the studio’s publicity team on a global basis. Her appointment is effective March 13, and she will be based at the studio’s Century City headquarters, reporting to Pam Levine, the studio’s president of global marketing.

“As we continue to globalize our marketing and publicity efforts across all our films, having someone with Jennifer’s expertise and experience join our incredible publicity team in this worldwide strategic role will be a massive benefit not only to our slate, but to our company as a whole,” said Levine.

Levine rejoined Fox in September, returning after five years at HBO.

Peterson joins from Lionsgate, where she served since 2011 in a variety of roles, most recently as senior VP of worldwide publicity, where she ran day-to-day operations across all of the studio’s film campaigns. Prior to joining Lionsgate, Peterson spent more than a decade at Walt Disney Studios, driving global publicity campaigns for releases including “Toy Story 3” and “Alice in Wonderland.”

She began her career at publicity agencies Allied McDonald Entertainment and Publicis Dialog.