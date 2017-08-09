Jennifer Lawrence Opens Up About Leaked Pole-Dancing Video, Nude Photo Hack: ‘It’s Terrifying’

Jennifer Lawrence getting candid isn’t exactly new, but in a recent interview, the Oscar-winner had a lot to say about protecting her privacy.

In the latest Vogue cover story, the actress opened up about having personal intimate photos hacked and leaked in 2014, a highly publicized scandal she more aptly referred to as “a sex crime.”

“It’s scary when you feel the whole world judges you,” she shared. “I think people saw [the hacking] for what it was, which was a sex crime, but that feeling, I haven’t been able to get rid of it. Having your privacy violated constantly isn’t a problem if you’re perfect. But if you’re human, it’s terrifying. When my publicist calls me, I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, what is it?’ Even when it’s nothing. I’m always waiting to get blindsided again.”

Her privacy was compromised again more recently, after a video leaked of Lawrence pole-dancing at her friends’ birthday party in Vienna, Austria, this year. Lawrence made one thing clear in a Facebook post regarding the “incident” — she was just having fun and had no reason to apologize.

“My biggest fear from that whole thing was that people were going to think that I was trying to be sexy,” she said. “Also, it looked like I had taken my shirt off. I was in a crop top. I did not take off my shirt. I’m on the phone with my lawyers, and everybody’s like, ‘Is there anything we need to know before it comes out?’ And I’m like, ‘No, it’s all there.'”