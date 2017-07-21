Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘Mother!’ Moves Forward to September Release

Paramount Pictures has moved its Jennifer Lawrence thriller “Mother!” forward by a month to Sept. 15 from its previous Oct. 13 release date.

The studio confirmed the date change Thursday but did not elaborate. It’s possible that “Mother!” could be premiered at the Venice Film Festival, which opens on Aug. 30, or the Telluride Film Festival, which opens two days later, or even at the Toronto Film Festival, which opens Sept. 7.

“Mother!” is directed and produced by Darren Aronofsky through his Protozoa Pictures banner along with Scott Franklin and Ari Handel. It co-stars Javier Bardem, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kristin Wiig, Domnhall Gleeson, and Ed Harris, in addition to Lawrence.

Lawrence and Bardem portray a couple whose relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence.

“Mother!” will open against Open Road’s Blake Lively drama “All I See Is You” and Lionsgate’s actioner “American Assassin,” starring Michael Keaton and Dylan O’Brien.

Lawrence starred last year in “Passengers” and as Raven Darkholme-Mystique in “X-Men: Apocalypse.” Her other upcoming thriller “Red Sparrow,” directed by “Hunger Games” helmer Francis Lawrence, is set for a March 2 release from Fox. Jennifer Lawrence has been nominated for Academy Awards for “Joy,” “Winter’s Bone,” and “American Hustle,” and won for “Silver Linings Playbook” in 2012.

“Mother!” is the first film that Aronofsky has directed since 2014’s “Noah.” He received an Academy Award nomination for best director for 2010’s “Black Swan.”