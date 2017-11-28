Jennifer Lawrence: ‘I Become Incredibly Rude’ to Avoid Fan Encounters in Public

By
Rebecca Rubin

Staff Writer

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All

Fan encounters are inevitable for Jennifer Lawrence and Adam Sandler, two of today’s biggest stars. But in a joint interview as part of Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” series, Lawrence and Sandler shared how they avoid undesirable exchanges in public.

“Once I enter a public place, I become incredibly rude. I turn into a huge a–hole,” Lawrence said. “That’s my only way of defending myself.”

The actress attested that comedians, such as her famously friendly pal Amy Schumer, have a harder time refraining from interactions because people “just assume they’re your best friend.”

“I take my dog to the park all the time, to Central Park,” Lawrence said. “As soon as I meet her in the park, we’re f—ed.”

Sandler agreed that comedians seem more approachable. “When I’m out eating, people do pull up a chair,” he shared.

Though Sandler said he doesn’t shut down interactions, he revealed a new move that has been working when fans his age ask for a picture.

“They go, ‘Hey Adam, could I get a picture?’ And I always say, ‘You don’t want that, man.’ And the guy goes, ‘What?’ And I go, ‘You don’t want that.’ And then he’s like, ‘Yeah, yeah. I don’t,'” Sandler explained.

Sandler points to his age for his willingness to engage with fans. “I sit them down, I feed them, I let them hang out with my kids,” he joked. “My life’s nearing the end. I want to meet as many people as I can.”

The seventh season of Variety’s Actors on Actors,” presented by Google Home, will air from Jan. 2-4 at 7 p.m. on PBS SoCal KOCE.

More Film

  • Jennifer Lawrence Adam Sandler Actors on

    Jennifer Lawrence Geeks Out Over 'The Waterboy' With Adam Sandler

    Fan encounters are inevitable for Jennifer Lawrence and Adam Sandler, two of today’s biggest stars. But in a joint interview as part of Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” series, Lawrence and Sandler shared how they avoid undesirable exchanges in public. “Once I enter a public place, I become incredibly rude. I turn into a huge a–hole,” Lawrence […]

  • Gia Rigoli

    Slamdance Film Festival Unveils Competition Lineup (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fan encounters are inevitable for Jennifer Lawrence and Adam Sandler, two of today’s biggest stars. But in a joint interview as part of Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” series, Lawrence and Sandler shared how they avoid undesirable exchanges in public. “Once I enter a public place, I become incredibly rude. I turn into a huge a–hole,” Lawrence […]

  • Jennifer Lawrence Adam Sandler Actors on

    Jennifer Lawrence and Adam Sandler on Feeling 'Defensive' Over Their Movies

    Fan encounters are inevitable for Jennifer Lawrence and Adam Sandler, two of today’s biggest stars. But in a joint interview as part of Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” series, Lawrence and Sandler shared how they avoid undesirable exchanges in public. “Once I enter a public place, I become incredibly rude. I turn into a huge a–hole,” Lawrence […]

  • Jennifer Lawrence Adam Sandler

    Jennifer Lawrence and Adam Sandler Discuss Why They Avoid Reviews of Their Movies

    Fan encounters are inevitable for Jennifer Lawrence and Adam Sandler, two of today’s biggest stars. But in a joint interview as part of Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” series, Lawrence and Sandler shared how they avoid undesirable exchanges in public. “Once I enter a public place, I become incredibly rude. I turn into a huge a–hole,” Lawrence […]

  • Defiant Ones Dr. Dre, Allen Hughes,

    Grammy Best Music Film Nominations Go to 'Long Strange Trip,' 'The Defiant Ones'

    Fan encounters are inevitable for Jennifer Lawrence and Adam Sandler, two of today’s biggest stars. But in a joint interview as part of Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” series, Lawrence and Sandler shared how they avoid undesirable exchanges in public. “Once I enter a public place, I become incredibly rude. I turn into a huge a–hole,” Lawrence […]

  • Ventana Sur: Ibermedia TV Cancels 9th

    Ventana Sur: Ibermedia TV Cancels 9th Edition (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fan encounters are inevitable for Jennifer Lawrence and Adam Sandler, two of today’s biggest stars. But in a joint interview as part of Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” series, Lawrence and Sandler shared how they avoid undesirable exchanges in public. “Once I enter a public place, I become incredibly rude. I turn into a huge a–hole,” Lawrence […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad