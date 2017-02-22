Jennifer Garner is in final talks to join the cast of Nick Robinson’s coming-of-age film “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda” for Fox 2000.

The studio began developing “Simon” in October after it picked up movie rights to Becky Albertalli’s 2015 book about a gay teen who has not come out to his classmates. When an email he sends to a boy (that he’s never met) falls into the wrong hands, he finds himself in a complicated situation when he’s blackmailed by the class clown.

Greg Berlanti, one of the architects of DC’s television universe, is attached to direct from a script by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Fox-based Temple Hill, which has produced the “Twilight” and “Maze Runner” franchises along with “The Fault in Our Stars,” is producing “Simon” along with Pouya Shahbazian’s New Leaf Literary & Media.

The cast includes Logan Miller, Katherine Langford, and Alexandra Shipp. “Jurassic World” star Robinson came on to “Simon” in the lead role in early December.

Garner starred opposite Bryan Cranston in Robin Swicord’s “Wakefield,” which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, and has wrapped on the family drama “The Tribes of Palos Verdes.” She is repped by CAA and Management 360. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.