Film News Roundup: Jennifer Ehle, Emory Cohen Join Naomi Watts’ Thriller ‘Wolf Hour’

In today’s film news roundup, Jennifer Ehle joins “The Wolf Hour,” Sherilyn Fenn is starring in “For Entertainment Purposes Only,” and Gary Oldman is honored by union hair stylists and makeup artists.

CASTINGS

Jennifer Ehle, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Emory Cohen, Brennan Brown and Jeremy Bobb have joined Naomi Watts in the psychological thriller “The Wolf Hour.”

The movie began shooting on Nov. 27 in New York with Alistair Banks Griffin directing from his own script. The project is supported by the Sundance Institute Feature Film Program.

Griffin’s first feature film “Two Gates of Sleep” screened in Director’s Fortnight at the 2010 Cannes Film Festival and competed for the Camera D’Or.

Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Bailey Conway Anglewicz from Automatik will produce the film along with Bradley Pilz, who will fully finance and produce under his newly formed Bradley Pilz Productions. HanWay Films is overseeing international sales and distribution with CAA handling the domestic rights.

Watts portrays a formerly celebrated counter-culture figure who now lives alone in her fifth floor South Bronx apartment, having all but cut herself off from the outside world during the 1977 “Summer of Sam.” As she retreats further into isolation, an unseen tormentor begins exploiting her weaknesses and her carefully guarded universe begins to unravel.

Felipe Dieppa and Taryn Nagle are exec producing for the Big Picture Company. Linda Moran of Belladonna Productions (“Cold In July,” “Funny Games”) and Fred Berger of Automatik (“La La Land”) are also exec producers. Gabrielle Nadig is co-executive producing.

Ehle has won two Tonys and was last seen opposite Cynthia Nixon in “A Quiet Passion.” She has credits on “The King’s Speech” and “Zero Dark Thirty.” Cohen starred in “Brooklyn” and Harrison appears in “Mudbound.”

“Twin Peaks” actress Sherilyn Fenn has joined series alum Ray Wise in director Colin Healey’s “For Entertainment Purposes Only,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The movie centers on a deluded rich man who hires a fortune teller to magically force the woman of his dreams into love. The film will be shot in New York.

The Citizen Skull Productions film is produced by Ian Bell and Dave Schachter and executive produced by Mark Myers.

Fenn appeared in four segments of “Twin Peaks: The Return.” She is repped by Bobby Moses at Mavrick Artists Agency.

HONOR

Gary Oldman will receive the Distinguished Artisan Award at the 5th annual Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards.

The gala, honoring both make-up artists and hair stylists, will take place at L.A. Live on Feb. 24. The announcement was made Tuesday by Susan Cabral-Ebert, president of IATSE Local 706.

“We are thrilled to present our Distinguished Artisan statue to one of the most creative and celebrated actors of his generation, Gary Oldman,” she said. “Gary is known as a chameleon, an actor who changes his appearance, his voice, everything about himself from film to film. He has worked with the finest artisans in the world, he collaborates with the team and probably knows more about make-up and hair than any other actor. When you consider the hundreds and hundreds of hours he has spent allowing us to transform him, we are delighted to present him with our Distinguished Artisan Award to show our appreciation.”

The union noted that Oldman portrays Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour,” Sex Pistol Sid Vicious in the biopic “Sid and Nancy” and George Smiley in “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy,” which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. He also played Russian terrorist Egor Korshunov in “Air Force One,” Lee Harvey Oswald in “JFK,” the title character in “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” Sirius Black in three Harry Potter movies and Detective James Gordon in The Dark Knight trilogy.