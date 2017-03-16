Jennifer Aniston will star in the independent teen comedy “Dumplin'” with Anne Fletcher directing.

Variety first reported in 2015 that Disney acquired the movie rights preemptively prior to publication of Julie Murphy’s Texas-set novel with Michael Costigan producing. Disney decided not to go ahead with the project.

The story centers on a confident teen girl — named Dumplin’ by her former beauty queen mom (Aniston) — taking a job at the local fast-food joint. She meets a former jock whom she likes and he seems to like her back, but when she begins to doubt herself, she sets out to take back her confidence by entering a beauty pageant and gaining respect for her mother.

Kristin Hahn wrote the adaptation and will produce along with Costigan, who will produce under his COTA Films production company. Costigan was an exec producer on “Brokeback Mountain”; his producing credits include “Stoker,” “Out of the Furnace,” and the upcoming “Ghost in the Shell.”

Fletcher specializes in adult-themed comedies with directing credits on “Hot Pursuit,” “The Guilt Trip,” “The Proposal,” and “27 Dresses.”

CAA and UTA are jointly representing domestic rights. IMR is handling international sales.

Aniston most recently starred in “Office Christmas Party” and “Horrible Bosses 2.” She’s represented by CAA and Lighthouse Management & Media. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

