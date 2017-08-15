Jennifer Aniston to Star in Suburban Parenting Comedy for STX

STXfilms is in talks with Jennifer Aniston to star in an untitled suburban parenting comedy with “My Blind Brother” director Sophie Goodhart attached to helm from her own script.

If the deal with Aniston goes through, she will portray half of an over-burdened suburban couple who decide to recapture the fun of their youth.

The project is set up at Safehouse Pictures with Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell producing. Matt Schwartz and Douglas Banker are executive producing.

Safehouse teamed with Goodheart on “My Blind Brother,” which premiered last year at SXSW and starred Adam Scott and Nick Kroll as brothers competing for the same woman, played by Jenny Slate.

STX is planning to make the film R-rated, hoping to tap into the same audience as it did last year with “Bad Moms,” which grossed $113 million domestically. Sam Brown is overseeing for STX along with Safehouse’s Drew Simon and Jeannette Francis.

Aniston has specialized in adult comedies in recent years, including the two “Horrible Bosses” movies, “We’re the Millers,” “She’s Funny That Way,” “Life of Crime,” “Cake,” and “Office Christmas Party.” She also stars in the war drama “The Yellow Birds,” which premiered this year at the Sundance Film Festival.

She is repped by CAA and Lighthouse Management. Goodhart is repped by UTA and 3 Arts Entertainment.