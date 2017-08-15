Jennifer Aniston to Star in Suburban Parenting Comedy for STX

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Jennifer Aniston
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

STXfilms is in talks with Jennifer Aniston to star in an untitled suburban parenting comedy with “My Blind Brother” director Sophie Goodhart attached to helm from her own script.

If the deal with Aniston goes through, she will portray half of an over-burdened suburban couple who decide to recapture the fun of their youth.

The project is set up at Safehouse Pictures with Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell producing. Matt Schwartz and Douglas Banker are executive producing.

Related

Jennifer Aniston Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston Team Up to Star in TV Series

Safehouse teamed with Goodheart on “My Blind Brother,” which premiered last year at SXSW and starred Adam Scott and Nick Kroll as brothers competing for the same woman, played by Jenny Slate.

STX is planning to make the film R-rated, hoping to tap into the same audience as it did last year with “Bad Moms,” which grossed $113 million domestically. Sam Brown is overseeing for STX along with Safehouse’s Drew Simon and Jeannette Francis.

Aniston has specialized in adult comedies in recent years, including the two “Horrible Bosses” movies, “We’re the Millers,” “She’s Funny That Way,” “Life of Crime,” “Cake,” and “Office Christmas Party.” She also stars in the war drama “The Yellow Birds,” which premiered this year at the Sundance Film Festival.

She is repped by CAA and Lighthouse Management. Goodhart is repped by UTA and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad