Jeffrey Tuchman, ‘The Man From Hope’ Director, Dies at 62

Staff Writer @matt_fern
Jeffrey Tuchman
Courtesy of Steve Elzer

Award-winning documentary filmmaker Jeffrey Tuchman died on Sept. 2 at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 62.

Tuchman was a writer, director, and producer whose work includes “Voices of Civil Rights,” an oral history of the Civil Rights movement for which he won an Emmy and a Peabody award; “Mavericks, Miracles,and Medicine,” an award-winning four-part series on the history of medicine; and “The Man From Hope,” the Bill Clinton documentary featured at the 1992 Democratic Convention that won Tuchman a Pollie Award. Tuchman also directed many of Hillary Clinton’s campaign ads.

He worked on over 30 documentaries throughout his career and had credits on networks including A&E, PBS, History, NHK, ABC, Discovery/TLC, Court TV, CBS, MSNBC, and HBO. Before his death, Tuchman was working on a documentary about his father, Marcel Tuchman, who was one of the Siemens “slaves,” went to Germany after the war to get his medical degree, and recently retired as a professor of medicine at NYU medical school.

Tuchman also served as a consultant to nonprofit organizations and taught documentary filmmaking at the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

He is survived by his father, his younger brother Peter Tuchman, his sister-in-law Lisa Zumwalt, his nephew and niece Ben and Lucy Tuchman, and his girlfriend Jackie Tepper.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad