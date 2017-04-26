Jeff Goldblum to Return for ‘Jurassic World’ Sequel

Jeff Goldblum is coming back to the world of dinosaurs and will appear in Universal-Amblin Entertainment’s next “Jurassic World” film.

J.A. Bayona is directing the next installment. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are returning for the sequel to the 2015 blockbuster “Jurassic World.” The sequel also stars Justice Smith, James Cromwell, and Toby Jones.

Goldblum co-starred in 1993’s “Jurassic Park” and in 1997’s “The Lost World: Jurassic Park,” but was absent from “Jurassic World.” He played the quick-witted mathematician Ian Malcolm, who managed to survive in both films.

At one point in “Jurassic Park,” he’s told by Richard Attenborough’s John Hammond, “All major theme parks have delays. When they opened Disneyland in 1956, nothing worked!” Goldblum responded, “Yeah, but, John, if the Pirates of the Caribbean breaks down, the pirates don’t eat the tourists.”

Colin Trevorrow, who directed “Jurassic World,” wrote the script for the sequel with Derek Connolly. Executive producers are Steven Spielberg and Trevorrow. Producers are Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley, along with Bayona’s producing partner Belén Atienza.

“Jurassic World” grossed $1.67 billion worldwide, the fourth-highest-grossing movie in history. The untitled sequel opens June 22, 2018. Vice president of production Sara Scott is overseeing production on behalf of the studio.

Goldblum will be seen next in Disney-Marvel’s “Thor: Ragnarok.” He starred in “Independence Day: Resurgence” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel.” He is represented by ICM, Industry Entertainment, and Hansen, Jacobson.