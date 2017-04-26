Jeff Goldblum to Return for ‘Jurassic World’ Sequel

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Jeff Goldblum Jurassic World
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Jeff Goldblum is coming back to the world of dinosaurs and will appear in Universal-Amblin Entertainment’s next “Jurassic World” film.

J.A. Bayona is directing the next installment. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are returning for the sequel to the 2015 blockbuster “Jurassic World.” The sequel also stars Justice Smith, James Cromwell, and Toby Jones.

Goldblum co-starred in 1993’s “Jurassic Park” and in 1997’s “The Lost World: Jurassic Park,” but was absent from “Jurassic World.” He played the quick-witted mathematician Ian Malcolm, who managed to survive in both films.

At one point in “Jurassic Park,” he’s told by Richard Attenborough’s John Hammond, “All major theme parks have delays. When they opened Disneyland in 1956, nothing worked!” Goldblum responded, “Yeah, but, John, if the Pirates of the Caribbean breaks down, the pirates don’t eat the tourists.”

Colin Trevorrow, who directed “Jurassic World,” wrote the script for the sequel with Derek Connolly. Executive producers are Steven Spielberg and Trevorrow. Producers are Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley, along with Bayona’s producing partner Belén Atienza.

“Jurassic World” grossed $1.67 billion worldwide, the fourth-highest-grossing movie in history. The untitled sequel opens June 22, 2018. Vice president of production Sara Scott is overseeing production on behalf of the studio.

Goldblum will be seen next in Disney-Marvel’s “Thor: Ragnarok.” He starred in “Independence Day: Resurgence” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel.” He is represented by ICM, Industry Entertainment, and Hansen, Jacobson.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad