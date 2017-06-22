Jeff Dowd and Alex Nohe Launch Consulting Firm Blood Sweat Honey

Indie filmmaking veterans Jeff Dowd and Alex Nohe have announced the launch of consulting agency Blood Sweat Honey, which aims to provide strategic counsel to indie filmmakers.

Blood Sweat Honey will offer services ranging from producer representation, film festival strategy, script and post-production creative consulting to theatrical release, hybrid distribution, marketing and international consultation.

Dowd has been involved in the indie film industry for over 45 years, and has consulted on films such as “Blood Simple,” “The Black Stallion,” “Chariots of Fire,” “Gandhi,” “War Games,” “Desperately Seeking Susan,” and “The Blair Witch Project.” A founding member of the Sundance Institute and Sundance Film Festival and inspiration for “The Dude” from the Coen brothers’ “The Big Lebowski,” Dowd has extensive knowledge of scriptwriting, marketing, distribution and exhibition. Currently, he is working on interactive transmedia series “Our Classic Tales that Fuel Our Future,” which will be released this fall.

Nohe is a film distributor and entrepreneur with more than 20 years of executive and management experience in the film industry. Most recently, he was a partner in Circus Road Films, where he helped more than 100 films find distribution. Nohe has broad-based relationships with talent agencies, managers, publicity firms, festival programming, post-production, marketing, and theatrical distribution. Nohe has worked with filmmakers including Christopher Nolan on “Following” and Bill Condon on “Gods & Monsters.”