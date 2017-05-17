Jean Smart’s Supernatural Thriller ‘Awaken the Shadowman’ Lands at Gravitas

Gravitas Ventures has acquired all North American rights to the supernatural thriller “Awaken the Shadowman,” starring James Zimbardi, Skyler Caleb, and Jean Smart, Variety has learned exclusively.

Gravitas will launch a limited theatrical release July 21, followed by a digital and on-demand release on July 25.

“Awaken the Shadowman,” formerly called “The Ones Above,” centers on two brothers who reunite after their mother’s mysterious disappearance. In their search, they uncover a hidden cult and supernatural force.

The film also stars Emily Somers, Andrea Hunt, and Robert R. Shafer. It was written and produced by Woodrow Wilson Hancock III, Caleb, and Zimbardi under their WildStory Production Company. J.S. Wilson directed.

“The film’s concept is based on actual phenomena, and the story is in part inspired by true life events from my early childhood,” said Hancock. “We’re thrilled to be debuting a new villain to the world this summer through Gravitas Ventures.”

Smart received an Emmy nomination last year as the head of a criminal family on the second season of FX’s “Fargo.” She won two Emmys for “Frasier” and another for “Samantha Who,” and recently starred in FX series “Legion.” Her feature credits include Zach Braff’s “Garden State” and David O. Russell’s “I Heart Huckabees.”

The deal was negotiated by Chad Miller at Gravitas Ventures.